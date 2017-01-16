Columbia among final stops for Ringling Bros. farewell tour

Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of two 18-wheelers on fire on I-10 E near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
An Irmo man is behind bars facing multiple charges of child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.More >>
The Fireflies defeated the Rome Braves, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon clinching the series win.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The driver of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield County early Sunday morning has been arrested, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
An anonymous local philanthropist, known as “the Cheerful Giver,” donated to several local charities ahead of the Midlands Gives online event.More >>
