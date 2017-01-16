Columbia among final stops for Ringling Bros. farewell tour

Before the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shuts down for good, “The Greatest Show on Earth” will make one of its final stops in Columbia during its farewell tour.

According to the company’s website, there are seven performances scheduled at Colonial Life Arena from January 26 to January 29.

The company announced the decision to fold its tents for good on Saturday night. Currently, Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses. Both circuses will hold their final shows in May.

As of Monday, none of the shows at Colonial Life Arena appeared sold out.

