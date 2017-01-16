Temperatures stay above-average this week

The 60s and 70s look to stick around for the remainder of the week.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50.

Tuesday:

Variably cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday:

Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 70. Lows in the mid-50s.

Weekend:

Warm on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Sunday brings showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Robb Ellis



