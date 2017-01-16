Temperatures stay above-average this week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Temperatures stay above-average this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The 60s and 70s look to stick around for the remainder of the week.

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50.

Tuesday:
Variably cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday:
Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday:
Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 70. Lows in the mid-50s.

Weekend:
Warm on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Sunday brings showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Robb Ellis
 
