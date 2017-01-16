Water main break at DJJ forces boil water advisory

A broken water main has forced City of Columbia Water Works to issue a boil water advisory for customers of the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Road.

People who get water service from DJJ in the area, or customers who experience low water pressure, should boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking.

A 10-inch water main broke. Columbia Water Works crews are working to repair the pipe.

Questions concerning healthcare facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities should be directed to the SC DHEC Division of Health Licensing at 545-4370.

The City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center, 545-3300, may answer other inquiries concerning this advisory.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.