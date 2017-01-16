Crimestoppers tips lead to 459 arrests in 2016

Thanks to tips to Crimestoppers, 459 people were arrested and charged in the Midlands in 2016.

Those 459 arrests led to cases cleared by Midlands law enforcement agencies.

During 2016, 3,063 tips were called in to help solve crimes in 14 partnering counties in the Midlands. Nearly $27,000 in awards for those tips were approved. Tips were received via phone call, text or email at the 24-hour Crimestoppers call center.

Callers who telephone the 24-hour hotline are immediately given a code number. If their tip results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Banks then cooperate with the organization by paying rewards to those people who correctly identify themselves with their individual Crimestoppers code number. All tipsters remain anonymous through the process.

People with tips can contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

The community can assist law enforcement with the efficiency of Crimestoppers by telling a friend about how the program works, becoming a volunteer and helping with fundraisers and grant applications or donating funds or time to the program.

Here are the various ways you can get donate to the Crimestoppers reward fund:

http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/donate.html

The Crimestoppers annual golf outing fundraiser is Monday, April 10 at Spring Valley Country Club. Sponsorship and participation opportunities are available. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.