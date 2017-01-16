Hope, unity message at 17th annual King Day at the Dome

Hundreds gathered at the State House Monday for the annual South Carolina NAACP King Day at the Dome rally to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

This is the 17th year the NAACP has hosted this event and it’s gotten bigger each year.

The rally originated in 2000, when the group protested the Confederate Flag flying on top of the State House. It turned into an annual event to bring attention to other concerns in the community that separated the state.

While the Confederate Flag is no longer an issue, organizers say there is still much work to be done. Through a peaceful march and prayer service, hundreds will bring attention to their concerns like Dr. King once did.

“There will be much prayer, there’ll be speakers. There’ll be an opportunity where speakers will share information about things that are going on. It’ll be a rally cry, or rally call to our community, not to the just the people who show up but to many of the people who don’t show up," said Vince Ford with the SC NAACP. "Particularly the people who’ll be standing, or people who stand in the State House on a day-to-day basis, to ask them to encourage them, let’s create one great South Carolina.”

Organizers say while most of his vision has been fulfilled, there is still work to be done.

“We want every child to be educated, highest level. We want people to have affordable housing and livable wage, we want them to have every economic opportunity, just like others," Ford said. "We believe continuing to hold this rally will continue to put emphasis on that so that others will understand these things are still important. And if we really want to be the state we really want to be it’s time for us to make a change."

Monday's King Day at the Dome rally was the second since the Confederate flag was removed from State House grounds and one of the most sparsely attended since the event began in 2000.

