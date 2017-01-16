Woman killed in ATV accident in Kershaw Co.

A Cassatt woman has been killed in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle in Kershaw County Sunday.

Coroner David West says 36-year-old Lynnette Bowers was driving a 4-wheeler on the side of North Providence Road in Cassatt when she lost control and was thrown into the roadway. She was then hit by a pickup truck.

The crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday near Holland Lane. West says Bowers was riding with a group of people, including her husband.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.