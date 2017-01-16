After record high Sunday, warm week continues

A weather record was broken Sunday in Columbia. The high temperature was 80° breaking the old record of 79°.

On Friday, Columbia set a record high for 80, surpassing the previous record of 78.

We'll continue to have well above normal temperatures this week with daily highs and nightly lows well above normal. The average for this time in January a high 56° and a low 34°.

We’ll have a series of weak cold fronts and disturbances quickly come and go through the state during the week. Some days will be a bit warmer and wetter than others.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread fog this morning, humid, some afternoon sun. Highs middle to upper 60s



Tuesday: Variably cloudy and unseasonably warm, highs lower 70s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid, 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, continued very warm, highs middle 70s.

