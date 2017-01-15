Fatal nightclub shooting follows evicted patron's return

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina authorities are investigating a deadly nightclub shooting after the victim was escorted out and then tried to return.

York County sheriff's deputies say it happened early Sunday at The Hideaway Club in Rock Hill.

Law officers called to the club found a wounded 26-year-old man who later died at a hospital. He hasn't been identified.

Detectives say they believe the victim and several other people were involved in a fight inside the club, were told to leave and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.

Officials say when the man returned a short time later, he was stopped at the door by the club's 76-year-old owner. Reports say the younger man assaulted the nightclub owner, who fatally shot him.

