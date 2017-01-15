One injured in shooting at Cayce Bojangles

A person was injured after someone fired shots outside of a Bojangles in Cayce on Sunday.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, shots were fired from a vehicle towards the Bojangles on Charleston Highway Sunday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. One person was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

A description of the vehicle has not been released yet. Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting and search for whoever may have been involved.

