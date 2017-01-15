Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash that injured 2 kids

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim in a collision in Lexington County that also injured two young children.

The coroner said Kathryn Ellison of Leesville died after a car she was driving ran off Corley Mill Road near Woodmill Way and hit a tree. The collision happened at about 12:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Two children were also in the car and were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The relationship between the children and Ellison has not yet been released.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said both of the children were wearing seatbelts but Ellison was not.

SCHP continues to investigate the collision.

