Midlands residents rally to protest repeal of the ACA

A rally took place outisde the Governors Mansion on Sunday to protest the repeal of the ACA. (Source: WISTV)

Dozens of rallies happened throughout the nation on Sunday as part of a nationwide protest of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act - including one that took place in front of the Governors Mansion here in Columbia.

The campaign called the "Day of Action" was spearheaded by Democratic members of Congress such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Several families, lawyers, and students spoke at the rally here in Columbia about their health battles and how the Affordable Care Act saved their lives. The Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Jamie Harrison, also spoke at the rally. He told a passionate personal story about how his family is impacted without the health insurance they need.

He called the Republicans' attempt to repeal the ACA wrong and called on South Carolinians to fight back.

"We are talking about people's life and death. We are all very passionate about this and the Republicans are doing something that is fundamentally wrong. It is fundamentally wrong. You can't find any right in it. They are doing it only for political reasons," Harrison said.

Rallies were also held in other parts of the state including Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet.

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that starts the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The measure passed 227 to 198. No details have been released on how they plan to replace it.

