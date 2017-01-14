SLED: Toddler shot during drug deal out of ICU

The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”More >>
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
The man who shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, his brutal murder posted to social media for the world to see, was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County.More >>
The man who shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, his brutal murder posted to social media for the world to see, was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County.More >>
A congressional election Tuesday in Georgia is the latest proxy between President Donald Trump and the opposition movement that loathes him.More >>
A congressional election Tuesday in Georgia is the latest proxy between President Donald Trump and the opposition movement that loathes him.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield County early Sunday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield County early Sunday morning.More >>
A man was injured after attempting to restore power to an Upstate residence, a Blue Ridge Electric official said.More >>
A man was injured after attempting to restore power to an Upstate residence, a Blue Ridge Electric official said.More >>
The majority of elected town leaders in Norway are speaking out against Councilman Michael Singleton, who police say broke the law when he interfered in a recent traffic stop of his relative.More >>
After a caught-on-dashcam moment, the majority of elected town leaders in the Town of Norway are speaking out against a fellow councilman, Councilman Michael Singleton, who police say broke the law when he interfered in a recent traffic stop of his relative.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
The debate heats up on how to fix South Carolina's deteriorating roads, as lawmakers strategically shamed each other on Tuesday morning.More >>
The debate heats up on how to fix South Carolina's deteriorating roads, as lawmakers strategically shamed each other on Tuesday morning.More >>