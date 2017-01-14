SLED: Toddler shot during drug deal out of ICU

An arrest warrant indicated that 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect. after his 2-year-old was shot in the head. (Source: Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center)

A toddler who SLED investigators say was shot while her father was involved in a drug deal is out of the intensive care unit.

Records indicate the father of the 2-year-old girl who was shot in Santee was arrested in connection to the shooting.

An arrest warrant says 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The warrant stated that Randolph brought his daughter to a home on Bonner Avenue so he could purchase illegal narcotics. An argument erupted into gunfire and one of the bullets struck Randolph's 2-year-old daughter in the head who was in the backseat of his car.

She was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where she continues to receive medical treatment. However, officials said Monday she is no longer in ICU.

Randolph's bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday morning at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center, however, no bond was set.

The Santee Police Department requested SLED to investigate the shooting.

According to a background check, Randolph has arrests dating back to 2005, including burglary, resisting arrest and various drug charges.

Randolph's most recent charge from Saturday carries a penalty of a fine, up to 10 years in prison, or both.

Officials say more charges could be coming.

