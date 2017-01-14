SLED: Toddler shot during drug deal out of ICU

Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The vice president's two main goals in Japan are to spur increased U.S. access to Japanese markets and strengthen Japanese foreign investment, White House officials said.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez lost the lower part of his leg in 2011 after stepping on an IED. Six years later, he crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.More >>
With thousands upon thousands fixated on a newborn giraffe and the mother who took her time, S.K. Ford, of Gilbert, has been spending her time watching something else.More >>
First Alert Tuesday: A cold front moves into the state Tuesday, this will be the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with damaging winds.More >>
The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she's looking forward to hosting the annual event.More >>
If you ride on I-77 north of Columbia each day you will likely have to deal with some road work this week.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
