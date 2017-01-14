One injured in Richland County nightclub shooting

Deputies with the Richland County Sherriff’s Department are investigating after a victim was shot at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Deputies said a victim was shot in the lower body just before 3 a.m. at the Wet nightclub on Pine Belt Road. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said they are investigating to identify a suspect along with the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

