Deputies investigate shooting at Columbia strip club

One person is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning at a Columbia strip club.

Deputies say just before 4 a.m., a person was shot in the lower body at Laroice Gentleman's Club on Carrie Anderson Road. The victim is reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

