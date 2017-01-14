Tigers celebrate National Championship victory inside Death Valley

The Clemson Tigers are your 2016 College Football Playoff National Champions!

The excitement was buzzing through the air Saturday morning as faithful fans celebrated Clemson's first national title in over 30 years.

The celebrations began at 9 a.m. Sunday morning with a victory parade. The parade started on College Avenue in Clemson and made its way to Memorial Stadium where over 55,000 fans waited inside Death Valley to celebrate the National Champs.

Fans got to hear many celebratory and moving speeches from the coaches and players inside Death Valley.

"Everything we put in and all the work we put in, it's coming to show now. It's a blessing to show the world what Clemson is all about," Quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed.

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware shed a few tears during his speech as he thanked the fans and Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

"I'm so thankful for Coach Swinney giving me an opportunity to play here. I'm so thankful for Coach V. – I love him like a father," Boulware said.

Coach Swinney also got emotional during his speech as he spoke about having the opportunity to lead the Clemson football program. He spoke about the 1981 Clemson team and said he knew his team this year was going to follow in their footsteps.

"I told em, boys, I said that 1981 team has been awful lonely up on that stadium for a long time," Dabo said as he pointed to the upper deck stadium wall, "and this is the team that's going to join them."

Dabo was also awarded the Amway Coaches trophy.

The current National Champs were, of course, the highlight of Saturday's parade, but there were also 200 former football players in attendance - including the 1981 National Championship team.

Y'all- @CJSPILLER is the real deal. Long after cameras and ppl were gone- he was still signing autographs in the parking lot. Thank you, CJ! pic.twitter.com/kBhRb816Ul — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) January 14, 2017

