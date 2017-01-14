Tigers celebrate National Championship victory inside Death Valley

Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.More >>
Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.More >>
Wesley Bryan rallied to win his home-state RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Luke Donald.More >>
Wesley Bryan rallied to win his home-state RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Luke Donald.More >>
The Fireflies registered their fourth shut-out win of the season, 1-0, over the GreenJackets on Saturday night.More >>
The Fireflies registered their fourth shut-out win of the season, 1-0, over the GreenJackets on Saturday night.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council on Friday approved an early signing period for football, the NCAA announced.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council on Friday approved an early signing period for football, the NCAA announced.More >>