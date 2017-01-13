Public hearing set for roadway project in Chapin

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, broadcast the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook Live.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning. The Facebook Live murder suspect, Steve Stephens, was not captured overnight, and police fear he could have escaped the immediate area into a surrounding state.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, has died.More >>
A body was found burned near the Paces Brook apartments off Columbiana Drive late Saturday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
As Tax Day approaches, thousands of Americans took to the streets across the country on Saturday demanding to see the tax returns of one prominent taxpayer: President Donald Trump.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.More >>
One woman has been arrested and faces DUI charges after a fatal collision in Lexington County Sunday morning.More >>
Congaree National Park, which is located just off Bluff Road in Hopkins, will be hosting several events this week to celebrate National Park Week.More >>
Three correctional officers were injured during a disturbance at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
We are in First Alert mode for Tuesday with a chance that one or two storms could be severe with gusty winds and small hail.More >>
