Public hearing set for roadway project in Chapin

An opportunity for Chapin residents to voice their concerns about a big roadway project is approaching.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to hold a public hearing regarding plans for improvements to traffic issues on Columbia Avenue. The hope is to provide traffic congestion relief from the interchange of Interstate-26 and Columbia Avenue to the intersection of Columbia Ave and Chapin Road.

The hearing is scheduled to be held on January 17 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The beginning of the hearing, according to officials, will be informal as guests will be welcome to view maps, visualization renderings, project displays and other information related to the proposed project. SCDOT officials, as well as Lexington County and Federal Highway Administration officials, will be available to answer questions. Beginning at 6 p.m., the formal portion of the hearing will feature a project presentation and a formal public comment period.

For more information on the hearing and also on the proposed project, you can visit the SCDOT website.

