Prosecutor: NC man stalked ex-girlfriend prior to machete attack

APEX, NC (WYFF) - A man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete had been stalking her after their breakup, a Wake County, NC prosecutor said.

Neel Salil Mehta, 20, of Cary, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Apex police said Priyanka Kumari, 18, was walking home from a school bus stop Apex on Thursday when she was attacked.

Kumari suffered wounds to her face, neck, and hands, Assistant District Attorney Anna Davis said. One 911 caller told the dispatcher that a man was “trying to saw off a woman’s head.”

Police said they saw Mehta raise the machete and cut Kumari the last time before he surrendered. Kumari was admitted to Duke University Medical Center in serious condition with cuts on her face, head neck, and hands. She underwent surgery and was listed as stable Friday.

Davis said investigators determined that Mehta had been sending Kumari threatening emails.

At a hearing Friday, Davis said Mehta was angry that Kumari would not respond to his texts, calls, and emails. She said he had been planning the attack for a couple weeks.

The prosecutor asked the judge to set bond at $2 million because Mehta is from New Jersey is could be a flight risk. She also said he pleaded guilty to DWI in September and was on supervised release.

A judge set Mehta's bond at $2 million.

Davis said Friday that authorities plan to upgrade the charge to attempted first-degree murder.

