Columbia Fire Dept. receives SAFER grant award - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia Fire Dept. receives SAFER grant award

By Jack Kuenzie, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue) (Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

People in Lower Richland should feel a little safer thanks to a boost in funding for first responders. A federal grant that will put more full-time firefighters on the job round the clock and ready to go following a major upgrade.

Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins is hiring 11 firefighters using money from the $1.3 million Homeland Security and FEMA grant.

"This had normally been a volunteer station and it was staffed by a driver who drove the truck to the scene," Jenkins said. 

The program called SAFER, which means Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response - is designed to better protect communities that have previously depended on largely volunteer forces.

Jenkins says the boom in residential and commercial activity in Lower Richland made Station 22 a top priority.

"Anytime there is growth in a community, you've got to grow the system. So you always feel like you're understaffed you know, to respond to calls," Jenkins said. "However, I would say that the men and women that we've got out in this area have done a phenomenal job."

Along with the new firefighters, Station 22 will also serve as headquarters for EMT services. The staffing increase takes effect this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly