Columbia Fire Dept. receives SAFER grant award

People in Lower Richland should feel a little safer thanks to a boost in funding for first responders. A federal grant that will put more full-time firefighters on the job round the clock and ready to go following a major upgrade.

Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins is hiring 11 firefighters using money from the $1.3 million Homeland Security and FEMA grant.

"This had normally been a volunteer station and it was staffed by a driver who drove the truck to the scene," Jenkins said.

The program called SAFER, which means Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response - is designed to better protect communities that have previously depended on largely volunteer forces.

Jenkins says the boom in residential and commercial activity in Lower Richland made Station 22 a top priority.

"Anytime there is growth in a community, you've got to grow the system. So you always feel like you're understaffed you know, to respond to calls," Jenkins said. "However, I would say that the men and women that we've got out in this area have done a phenomenal job."

Along with the new firefighters, Station 22 will also serve as headquarters for EMT services. The staffing increase takes effect this weekend.

