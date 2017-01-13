Report: Columbia most livable city in SC

The Columbia area is having some success improving quality of life issues.

That is one finding in the latest version of a report tracking economic competitiveness in 10 southeastern cities. The annual Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report ranks Columbia first among South Carolina cities on the issue of livability.

The report also shows Columbia tied for second with Raleigh compared to those nine other cities in six states. Mayor Steve Benjamin says the revival of Main Street has helped make the whole area a better place to live.

"I believe that every citizen who lives here or is considering living here is emotionally connected to downtown," Benjamin said. "Downtown is alive and vibrant and they feel like things are happening here. World class art museum, incredible busker scene, and restaurants. Not just college student housing but market rate housing on Main Street. People love it."

The report shows Columbia falling short in several other categories. The area still struggling to provide a skilled workforce - and in entrepreneurship.

Columbia also well behind other cities on innovation or the ability to generate ideas and products.

Raleigh's Research Triangle beating Columbia on that topic by a 6-1 margin.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.