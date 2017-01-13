Lexington Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Charles Alton Morehouse in a 2015 mugshot. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Charles Alton Morehouse in a 2015 mugshot. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
James David Porter III. (Source: Lexington County Judicial Center) James David Porter III. (Source: Lexington County Judicial Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One of two men convicted for the 2015 murder of a Chapin man was sentenced to life in prison Friday. 

Charles Alton Morehouse, 40, was sentenced following a week-long trial for the Aug. 3, 2015, murder of James David Porter, III. Morehouse was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of methamphetamine. 

Porter was murdered on Old Orangeburg Road after exchanging text messages with Morehouse earlier that day. Morehouse was under a narcotics investigation at the time for his involvement in a meth ring. Morehouse believed Porter was a police informant and shot him multiple times. 

Porter's body was later found by a passerby. Evidence, including a cigarette with Morehouse's DNA, was found at the scene, leading to his arrest. 

Morehouse's co-defendant, Wiley Sisk III, was convicted of murder, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following a jury trial in December 2016. Sisk was sentenced to 45 years on the murder charge.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see a slideshow of the suspects upon their initial arrest. 

Family members of David Porter spoke at the sentencing hearing and shared memories of Porter as a devoted son and brother. Porter was a graduate of White Knoll High School. 

Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes and Assistant Solicitor Gill Bell prosecuted the case for the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly