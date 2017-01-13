Volunteers work to rebuild woman's flood-damaged home in 24 hours

Dozens of volunteers worked a 24-hour shift to help rebuild a home that was destroyed in the October 2015 flood.

The volunteers worked since 8 a.m. and they aren't stopping until the Ridgewood Avenue home is liveable again.

Johnnie Mae Davis has lived at the home for the past 15 years with her children, grandchildren, and various other children when her home was used as a foster care. She has been displaced since the October flood and hasn't had a place to call home since.

"But when I first moved out of my home, I felt like a failure to my grandkids period," Davis said. "There was nothing I can do. Without SBP stepping in, we still would have been out of our home."

United Way and SBP have spent $50,000 to rebuild her home and dozens of volunteers have worked the past 4 months trying to fix a home that was destroyed.

"Not only was the roof leaking but also the entire basement had flooded," Leah Cossette said. "It took them seven days to pump out the basement. What happened as a result of all of that water is of course mold just spread rapidly throughout the house."

Friday is part of their 24-hour rebuild blitz to get it completed.

