Comedian Dave Chappelle adds second show to Columbia visit

The demand to see popular comedian Dave Chappelle in Columbia has led to an additional show during his visit to Columbia.

Dave Chappelle: Live in Concert will have a 10 p.m. show in addition to his sold-out 7 p.m. show on Friday, Feb. 3.

The show will be at the Township Auditorium and tickets cost $65. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.