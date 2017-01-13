Comedian Dave Chappelle adds second show to Columbia visit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Comedian Dave Chappelle adds second show to Columbia visit

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Township Auditorium/Facebook) (Source: Township Auditorium/Facebook)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The demand to see popular comedian Dave Chappelle in Columbia has led to an additional show during his visit to Columbia. 

Dave Chappelle: Live in Concert will have a 10 p.m. show in addition to his sold-out 7 p.m. show on Friday, Feb. 3. 

The show will be at the Township Auditorium and tickets cost $65. You can purchase tickets by clicking here

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly