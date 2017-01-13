4 arrested in CPD prostitution sting

Four women were arrested following a prostitution sting on Jan. 11. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook said a recent undercover prostitution investigation led to the arrest of four women.

Officers with CPD's organized crime and narcotics unit and North Region Patrol Division started the investigation on Jan. 11 near the 5900 block of North Main Street.

During the sting, four women were arrested after allegedly agreeing to have sex in exchange for money. The women and what they were charged with is as follows:

Lashonda Henderson - Prostitution

Tamara White: Prostitution

Keyera Robinson - Prostitution and assault: During Robinson’s arrest, she is accused of kicking and biting an officer. The officer did not suffer significant injuries.

Tayna Jones - Prostitution and open container: During Jones’ arrest, she is accused of opening an alcoholic drink while inside of the undercover police car that was used in the investigation.

The four suspects were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following their arrest.

