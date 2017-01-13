NFL changes kickoff time for Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs playoff game

NEW YORK (WIS) - Weather is forcing the NFL Divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs to primetime Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. EST kickoff in Kansas City has been moved to 8:20 p.m. due to weather-related safety concerns, the NFL announced Friday.

"Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday," the league's statement said.

The game will be aired on NBC.

Other games on this weekend's playoff include the Seattle Seahawks at the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys.

