FIRST ALERT: From record highs, back to the 60s this weekend

The record high in Columbia on Friday passed the old record of 78, with many locations near 80. Now cooler temperatures return but are expected to remain above average through next week.

Here's what to expect Friday night:

Increasing clouds. Chance of sprinkles or showers with lows near 50.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 60 with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs near 70. Lows in the low 50s.

Next week:

Temperatures stay with a few degrees of 70 for most of the week. Rain chance return for most of the week, though they'll be small until Friday when heavier rain is expected.

