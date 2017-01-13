Ex-deputy cleared of wrongdoing in slamming student files lawsuit against Lott, others

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
Six people were shot Saturday night at the 10th Annual Spring Carnival Extravaganza at Cathedral of the Cross Church on Center Point Parkway.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks...More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
Did you know that out of the 400 National parks spread throughout the nation, there is one right here in the Midlands?More >>
An officer was injured during a disturbance at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
Wesley Bryan rallied to win his home-state RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Luke Donald.More >>
One woman has been arrested and faces DUI charges after a fatal collision in Lexington County Sunday morning.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.More >>
