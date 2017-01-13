Ex-deputy cleared of wrongdoing in slamming student files lawsuit against Lott, others

Hours after federal prosecutors say they would not be charging a former deputy recorded tossing a Spring Valley High School student across a classroom, that deputy has filed a lawsuit against several entities.

Former Richland County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ben Fields has filed a defamation suit against the sheriff's department, Sheriff Leon Lott, and Richland School District 2.

In the suit, Fields alleges his record has been "tarnished" and his reputation has been "ruined" as a result of the incident.

The suit comes after the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that Fields did not intend to violate the Spring Valley High School student's civil rights during the October 2015 confrontation.

"I think a lot of people don't understand what they're looking at when they see the video," Scott Hayes, Ben Field's attorney explained. "You have to understand it from a policing perspective."

Hayes is not representing Fields in the new lawsuit, however, he says " a rush to judgment" definitely hurt Fields.

WEB EXTRA: Watch the three angles of the incident: Angle 1 | Angle 2 | Angle 3

Federal authorities said they conducted a comprehensive investigation into the use of force, which included taking witness interviews, evaluating video footage of the incident, reviewing training records, examining the Richland County Sheriff's Department policies and consulted with use of force experts.

"After a careful and thorough investigation, the team of experienced federal prosecutors and FBI agents determined that the evidence was insufficient to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Fields willfully deprived the Spring Valley High School student of a constitutional right," according to a statement released by the Department of Justice Friday. "This decision is limited strictly to an application of the high legal standard required to prosecute the case under the federal civil rights statute; it does not reflect an assessment of any other aspect of the incident involving Fields and the Spring Valley High School student."

Federal officials and the FBI met Friday with the student's family and their attorney to inform them of the decision.

State prosecutors also decided not to charge Fields, who was the police officer assigned to the high school.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott fired Fields, saying the video made him want to throw up. On Friday, Lott said the department has moved forward after the case.

"We have been involved in using this incident as a positive learning opportunity for law enforcement, schools and the public in defining the roles of SROs and school officials, not only in Richland County but throughout the United States," Lott said. "I hope and pray our Legislators will also use the Spring Valley incident as a vehicle for change in the Disturbing Schools law. Getting SROs (school resource officers) out of the roles of discipline and classroom management has already made a significant impact."

In Fields' suit, he alleges a department review of the incident showed his actions were well within policy.

"We anticipated and expected the Department of Justice would ultimately clear Mr. Fields of any civil rights violations. To us, when we reviewed the evidence from the very onset, there wasn't any evidence to support a civil rights violation, and we fully anticipated that he would be exonerated," Hayes said.

However, Fields says he was asked to attend a meeting with the sheriff where he was fired because Lott told him he had "no choice."

"Lott's remarks are completely contrary to the fact that [Fields'] actions were completely within [RCSD's] policy," the lawsuit said.

The Office of Justice Programs reached an agreement with RCSD, which included the department make changes to its SRO program to make sure it was compliant with federal civil rights laws. Also, RCSD was to require annual training for all its school resource officers on de-escalation, bias-free policing and youth development, according to the justice department.

