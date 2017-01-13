Deputies search for 4 people wanted for using stolen credit card

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties. Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties. Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
An officer was injured during a disturbance at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
An officer was injured during a disturbance at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
One woman has been arrested and faces DUI charges after a fatal collision in Lexington County Sunday morning.More >>
One woman has been arrested and faces DUI charges after a fatal collision in Lexington County Sunday morning.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The Fireflies registered their fourth shut-out win of the season, 1-0, over the GreenJackets on Saturday night.More >>
The Fireflies registered their fourth shut-out win of the season, 1-0, over the GreenJackets on Saturday night.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>