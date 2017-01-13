Deputies search for 4 people wanted for using stolen credit card

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies released surveillance video of four people they're looking for in connection with the use of a stolen credit card.

The four people are wanted for fraud.

Investigators say the four used the stolen credit card to make about $360 in purchases at four businesses on Two Notch Road on January 5. The card was used at the Circle K gas station, Chilis, the Citgo gas station and Burlington Coat Factory.

Surveillance photos are attached to this story. If you recognize the people in these photos, or know anything about this crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

