Charles Barkley gloats after Clemson beats Alabama in title game

If South Carolina fans were looking to gloat if the Clemson Tigers lost a second National Championship to the Alabama Crimson Tide, then they forgot to realize the opposite can happen as well.

Former Auburn Tigers basketball player and NBA legend Charles Barkley let his appreciation for Clemson beating the Tide show during Thursday night's episode of Inside the NBA.

Barkley started with mocking Alabama's trademark "roll tide" chant. Then followed it up with a big smile.

"Clemson, thank you," Barkley said, holding his hands together. "Thank you, Clemson."

"Spoken like a true Auburn War Eagle," co-host Ernie Johnson said.

Clemson will hold a parade on Saturday to commemorate and celebrate the Tigers' 35-31 victory in the National Championship game.

