Truck slams into business after deputies attempt to pull driver over

Police and firefighters are on the scene after a truck slammed into a Bower Parkway business Friday morning.

Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle when the spotted a man matching the description of their potential suspect.

The pickup truck crashed into the Garnet and Black Traditions store at Jewelry Warehouse. Myrick says after the crash the person tried to run away but was arrested behind the story. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Myrick says the suspect faces several charges.

The store sells South Carolina Gamecocks merchandise. The store will be open Friday until 7 p.m.

We're told the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

