Truck slams into business after deputies attempt to pull driver over

An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The Fireflies registered their fourth shut-out win of the season, 1-0, over the GreenJackets on Saturday night.More >>
The Fireflies registered their fourth shut-out win of the season, 1-0, over the GreenJackets on Saturday night.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
As Tax Day approaches, thousands of Americans took to the streets across the country on Saturday demanding to see the tax returns of one prominent taxpayer: President Donald Trump.More >>
As Tax Day approaches, thousands of Americans took to the streets across the country on Saturday demanding to see the tax returns of one prominent taxpayer: President Donald Trump.More >>
A body was found burned near the Paces Brook apartments off Columbiana Drive late Saturday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A body was found burned near the Paces Brook apartments off Columbiana Drive late Saturday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>