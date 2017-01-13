Midlands principal loses on Jeopardy! after Thursday win - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands principal loses on Jeopardy! after Thursday win

After fulfilling a lifelong dream of not only appearing on the popular game show Jeopardy! - Westwood High School Principal Dr. Cheryl Guy won on her first appearance on Thursday. 

But sadly, Dr. Guy's one-day championship reign ended in Friday's episode during Final Jeopardy!

She had a one-day winning total of $20,600 from Thursday's appearance. 

Dr. Guy said she has studied and watched the show for more than 30 years. She said she wants to use her winnings to do a bit of traveling with her family. 

