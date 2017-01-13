We could break the record for high temperature today

Another very warm day Friday as unseasonably high temperatures will continue. We’ll be at or might break the record high set for this date, 76° set in 1960.

A backdoor cold front (moving from the north to the south) will push into the state late tonight and Saturday. There may be just enough from the front to give us a few showers Saturday and give us slightly cooler temperatures



Friday: Morning clouds and a few places with patchy fog, by midday we’ll see warm conditions with afternoon highs in the middle 70s



Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, a few isolated showers, rain chance 20% highs lower 60s



Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, highs near 70°



Monday (MLK Day): Mostly cloudy, mild, highs in the middle to upper 60s

