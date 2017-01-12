Panelists at event honoring Dr. King call for political engagement

An uplifting and empowering event was held at the University of South Carolina to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thursday.

Along with old spirituals, Thursday night’s program included a powerful video from Dr. King’s last speech in South Carolina.

The panel at the event included SC Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal, Senators Joel Lourie and Darrell Jackson along with Dr. Bobby Donaldson.

Each of the panelists gave a call to action for each member of the audience to be engaged in the political process and committed to social justice.

“The struggle that we are witnessing now is part of an enduring struggle and that the only way to change that is by being informed of those lessons from the past,” said Dr. Donaldson.

The event was sponsored by the Black Law Students Association.

