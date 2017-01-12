Panelists at event honoring Dr. King call for political engagement

The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.More >>
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.More >>
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
A body was found burned near the Paces Brook apartments off Columbiana Drive late Saturday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Leesburg Road in Columbia is back open after a car crash shut down parts of the road early Saturday morning.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
