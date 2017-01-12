US Dept. of Homeland Security grants SC real ID extension

In an announcement made by South Carolina Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Larry Grooms (R-District 37) Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security made a temporary decision on the use of driver's licenses at military bases and federal buildings in South Carolina.

South Carolina residents can continue to use their state-issued driver's licenses to enter military bases, federal buildings, and certain other facilities until June 6, the Department of Homeland Security's extension given for certain changes to be made.

This extension comes after the Obama administration told state officials that the state was not in compliance with the REAL ID Act, which mandates that "state's driver's licenses include certain security measures."

The Obama administration initially gave a deadline of Jan. 22 to resolve the issue.

Sen. Grooms and other state officials questioned the administration's understanding of the act and "fought Washington's bureaucratic baloney and cut their red tape," he said.

"For now, it means no disruptions for our citizens," Grooms said. "We look forward to working with the new administration to continue our common sense approach that we use here in South Carolina."

South Carolina DMV Director Kevin Shwedo will give an update on the extension to the state Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.

South Carolina is one of nine states not in compliance with the Real ID Act, put in place in 2005 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. More on the Real ID Act can be found on the Department of Homeland Security's website.

