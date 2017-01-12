University of South Carolina grinds out win over Georgia

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Alaina Coates was limited by foul trouble, a double-teaming defense and a stomach bug. A’ja Wilson was sidelined with an ankle injury. So, South Carolina went small against Georgia. Really small.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore, the 5-foot 6 junior guard from Bronx, N.Y., scored a career-high 25 points in 36 minutes off the bench to gut out a 66-63 win over the Lady Bulldogs Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks (14-1, 4-0) won its fifth straight over Georgia (10-7, 2-2) but it was nowhere close to being easy.

USC played its first game without Wilson, who suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's win at Florida. With the All American's status day-to-day, Coates knew she would have to shoulder the load underneath the basket.

The senior gave the Gamecocks a nice 20-7 first quarter cushion, scoring eight points and eight rebounds in the opening 10 minutes.

Georgia stuck to its plan of collapsing at least two bodies on Coates, freeing up Cuevas-Moore on the wing. Cuevas-Moore dropped 17 points in the second half. Her previous high was 21 points two years ago at Ole Miss.

"I didn’t really notice they weren’t guarding me so I was just playing my game," Cuevas-Moore said. "I felt like I was hitting shots as soon as I came in the game. "

The junior's rhythm carried the team to the final buzzer.

Cuevas-Moore scored two baskets in the final three minutes, both on designed jumpers out of timeouts.

Georgia missed a game-tying free throw with five seconds remaining that would have perhaps forced overtime and put South Carolina's home dominance on upset alert.

Instead, Allisha Gray was fouled on a clutch defensive rebound and swished the free throws to seal the win.

"(Georgia) had a great game plan," USC head coach Dawn Staley said. "They forced us in situations where we haven’t been in. In the second half, we leaned on our experience a little bit and went with that."

Gray finished with 14 points and seven rebounds after a slow start. Coates notched her 10th double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Wilson, who rolled around on a cart during pre-game and cheered on from the sidelines, is still listed as day-to-day. She will have her pink cast removed Friday and reevaluate before the flight to Baton Rouge this weekend. South Carolina plays at LSU on Sunday and hosts Ole Miss next Thursday before the big Top-5 matchup against Mississippi State on Jan. 23.

