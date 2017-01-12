Sumter School District approves $6.8M in budget cuts

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter School District's board of trustees approved a massive budget cut to combat the $6.2 million deficit discovered in a recent audit.

The board voted and passed in a 5-2 vote measures that would cut $6.8 million in from the district's budget by way of freezes and cash reductions during a special meeting Thursday.

The cuts include eliminating overtime for district employees, eliminating 47 district positions, and cutting stipend pay by 50 percent.

The elimination of the 47 positions totals $2.8 million in reduced cash flow; the freezing of budget items, including funds for district travel, substitute teachers and conferences, totals $2.8 million.

In addition to those dollar amounts, the board agreed on $1.2 million in money that will go unspent.

The school district released a statement about the cuts - which totals to $6,858,568.61 - calling it "a very difficult position."

"The cuts are large and painful, cannot be avoided, and must begin immediately," the statement says. "The cuts affect many aspects of school operations but are designed to have as little impact as possible on academic instruction."

The Sumter School district recently hired financial consultant Scott Allan, who will be paid $1,000 a day to help the school district get back on track.

