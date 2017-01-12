All lanes now open following vehicle fire on I-26

Traffic congestion near I-26 West is thinning out after officials reported a vehicle fire Thursday night.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of I-26 West near Exit 101A (Broad River Road) were closed for a short period of time. However, all lanes are now open and the car has been removed from the scene.
Details from the incident were extremely limited.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.