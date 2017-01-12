Teenage girl seriously injured in machete attack after getting off school bus

APEX, NC (WYFF) - An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was attacked by a man wielding a machete after she got off a school bus, police said.

Police said the 20-year-old man attacked the teen in front of a home in a residential neighborhood in Apex.

The victim was taken to Duke University Medical Center in serious condition with severe lacerations to the upper body, police said.

Apex police said the suspect, who is from Cary, was still at the scene when police arrived. The man, who had some minor injuries, was taken into custody, Capt. Blair Myhand said.

Myhand said the attacker and victim obviously knew each other, but he didn't know of the relationship between them. Neither has been identified.

Copyright 2017 WYFF. All rights reserved.