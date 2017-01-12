LIST: Events, city closures in observance of MLK, Jr. Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 16.

In observance of the holiday honoring the slain Civil Rights leader, many city governments in the Midlands will be closed, in addition to other city services. A number of events and civic service projects and ceremonies will also be held on Monday to celebrate Dr. King's life and legacy.

Here is a list of events and closures released by each county:

Richland County

The Columbia Police Department announces the following street closings for King Day at the Dome on Monday, January 16, 2017. Parking for the event is available at the City of Columbia parking garages located at 800 and 1100 Washington Street and 1100 Lady Street. The parade will head east on Washington Street, then south on Main Street. The street closings begin at 7 a.m. and will follow the schedule shown below.

7 a.m. Washington St. between Wayne and Lincoln St. Gadsden St. between Lady and Hampton St. Wayne St. between Washington and Hampton St. (These streets should reopen by 10:30 a.m.)

8 a.m. Gervais St. between Assembly and Sumter St. Main St. between Gervais and Lady St. (These streets will be closed for the duration of the event)

8 a.m. Sumter St. between Gervais and Pendleton St. Senate St. between Sumter and Marion St. (These streets will be closed for the duration of the event)

9 a.m. Parade route will be closed off and traffic detour begins Southbound traffic on Assembly St. will be rerouted east and west on Taylor St. and Northbound traffic on Assembly St. will be rerouted east on Pendleton St. during the march. Westbound traffic on Gervais St. will be rerouted north on Sumter St. during the event and eastbound traffic on Gervais St. will be rerouted south on Assembly St. during the event. Parking meters will be bagged in many areas of downtown Columbia In preparation for the march. Vehicles that are parked in spaces where the meter is bagged will be towed.



Dancing for the Dream free Zumba class. Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Drive, Columbia. 10 a.m. - noon January 16.

University of South Carolina Russell House Ballroom, making sandwiches for needy, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wreath-laying at King historical marker. Harden and Green Streets, Columbia. 3 p.m.

City of Columbia 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration monday 4 p.m. MLK Park and Community Center, 2300 Greene St.

January 17: Chappelle memorial AME Church, Columbia. 10:30 a.m.

Lexington County

The County of Lexington Administrative offices will be closed for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

County of Lexington Solid Waste Management administrative offices will be closed, but all other solid waste operations in unincorporated parts of the County will run on a normal schedule.

To get the most up-to-date information on Solid Waste Management operations, download the Lexington County Solid Waste Management App on your Apple or Android device.

Should you have any questions regarding curbside collection in, please call one of the following: Waste Industries - (Phone) 803-935-0249 Advanced Disposal - (Phone) 803-256-7276 Solid Waste Curbside Collection and Collection & Recycling Center information is available online at www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste.



“Dr. King’s life is a shining example that one person can make a difference and change the course of history,” said Wendy Spencer, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). “By volunteering in communities across the nation on the MLK Day of Service, we honor his legacy through the spirit of service. I hope all Americans will find a way to turn their passion into action and be inspired to make volunteering part of their lives all year long.”



Finding a local service event in your area for MLK Day is as easy as visiting MLKDay.gov and entering your ZIP code.

