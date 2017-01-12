Attorneys say appeals process for Roof could be lengthy

Convicted Charleston shooter Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death by a federal jury, but questions remain on how the state plans to proceed with its case if indeed there is a state trial for Roof.

The state trial was delayed indefinitely on January 5. In that trial Roof faces 13 state charges.

Roof could appeal the case, but he could only do so at the federal level. He can motion for a new trial in the district court in Charleston where he was tried, convicted, and sentenced. Once that trial is denied or he is retried, he can appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, VA. That court hears the appeals from the nine federal courts in many states including North and South Carolina.

The Supreme Court would be the last place Roof could appeal. There, justices can decide whether it will hear the case or not.

Regardless, attorneys say this process will likely take 10 years or longer.

The last federal execution took place in 2003.

