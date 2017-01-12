Sumter man, shot during December robbery, arrested for illegal gambling operation

A Sumter man shot during an alleged armed robbery in December 2016 was arrested and charged with running a gambling operation, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

William Michael Cox, Jr., 25, turned himself in following his release from the hospital on Jan. 10. Cox reported the robbery attempt on Dec. 28 after two men allegedly kicked in a door and forced Cox to show them where he was allegedly hiding money.

Cox, the report states, claimed to not have money hidden, and was struck in the face with a weapon before he was shot in the foot.

"The men reportedly forced Cox to remove his pants and took them when they left," a Sumter County Sheriff's Office release states.

After investigators arrived, they found seven video poker machines, several locks, keys, tickets, a book with assorted tally sheets, and a bill counting machine.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.