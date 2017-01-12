Sumter Co. woman arrested for stealing $31K from 94-year-old woman

A Wedgefield woman has been arrested and charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Ann McLeod, 63, of Wedgefield, is accused of stealing a $11,100 worth of merchandise and cash from a 94-year-old's debit card. Additionally, McLeod is accused of stealing $20,000 from the victim's personal lock box.

The crime occurred between Feb. 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2016, with the victim's card being used in various locations in Sumter County.

A warrant was issued for McLeod's arrest on Jan. 5 and she was arrested Thursday.

