Prosecutors: Pair faked Tyler Perry book deal to bilk victims of $300K

What do Tyler Perry, mansions, and wire fraud all have in common? A bizarre case out of Greenville where the US Attorney's Office says two people pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Patricia G. Sullivan, 66, and Sharon D. Johnson, 50, both issued guilty pleas on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors alleged Sullivan and Johnson were "were co-conspirators in a scheme" involving a book Johnson had written.

Johnson, prosecutors said, wrote a book called The Struggle of Love and told several people that producer Tyler Perry had purchased the rights to make a movie or reality TV show starting Johnson.

Prosecutors say Johnson and Sullivan told the victims they were going to be wealthy, but needed bridge loans or financial assistance until the project moved forward.

But it goes further. Attorneys said in order to create an image of success, the pair also squatted in mansions, took photos, and posted the photos to Facebook. On top of that, prosecutors said the two also created fake documents from an accounting firm that "documented" the sale of the book and a large payout.

The scheme, prosecutors say, managed to bilk the victims out of $300,000.

Johnson and Sullivan could be fined $250,000 each and/or 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.