Apex Tools Group to lay off 170 employees at Sumter plant

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A company in Sumter County will be laying off 170 employees by early spring.

Apex Tools Group confirmed Thursday that in addition to those layoffs, the company will be eliminating two lines of hand tool production at their Sumter facility.

The plant, located at 1150 Clipper Road in Sumter, will continue manufacturing the company's other hand, power, and electronic tools.

The layoffs are scheduled for March 31 and full-time employees will be offered severance packages and help in finding employment.

Apex Tool Group, which is headquartered in Sparks, MD, employees nearly 8,000 people in more than 30 countries in 25 different plants. Apex Tools are used in various industries, including vehicle repair and assembly, industrial and aerospace work and on constructions sites.

