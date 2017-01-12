Deputies search for man broke into home, had scuffle with homeowner

A search is underway for a man after Newberry County deputies say he broke into a home near the city of Newberry.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, the man entered a home on Green Meadows Drive, but the homeowner returned and spotted the suspect inside.

Foster said a brief struggle took place between the two before the suspect ran off into the woods.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a burgundy T-shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.