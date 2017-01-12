Deputies: Bank robbery suspect caught 30 minutes after crime took place

Richland County deputies have arrested a man following a bank robbery on Farrow Road.

According to investigators, Chad Allen Moore, 45, walked into a TD Bank at 8850 Farrow Road around 11 a.m., presented a weapon to the teller, and demanded money. The teller complied, deputies said, and Moore fled the scene.

RELATED: See others arrested in the Midlands this month.

However, officials said, a detailed description of Moore was made available and deputies spotted him on Broad River Road a few minutes later.

Moore was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.