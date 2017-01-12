Deputies: Bank robbery suspect caught 30 minutes after crime too - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Bank robbery suspect caught 30 minutes after crime took place

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Chad Allen Moore (Source: Richland County) Chad Allen Moore (Source: Richland County)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies have arrested a man following a bank robbery on Farrow Road. 

According to investigators, Chad Allen Moore, 45, walked into a TD Bank at 8850 Farrow Road around 11 a.m., presented a weapon to the teller, and demanded money. The teller complied, deputies said, and Moore fled the scene. 

However, officials said, a detailed description of Moore was made available and deputies spotted him on Broad River Road a few minutes later.

Moore was taken into custody without incident. 

