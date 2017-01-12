2 confirmed dead in Sumter Co. house fire

Two women have been confirmed dead following a house fire in Sumter, according to police.

Sumter Police spokeswoman Tonyia McGuirt says officers closed the streets Thursday afternoon to investigate the fire at a 2nd Avenue home.

McGuirt also confirmed that the two women were sisters, ages 88 and 82. The women were found unresponsive inside the home when officials arrived at 1:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released at this time. The fire was quickly controlled by firefighters.

The coroner was also at the scene.

