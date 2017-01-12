Commissioners to "vigorously pursue" plan to display ex-State House Confederate flag

It's been almost two years since the Confederate flag was removed from the State House grounds following a contentious vote to remove it in the wake of the Emanuel AME Church shooting.

The bill stated once removed, the flag would be appropriately displayed in the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

RELATED: See photos of the Confederate flag's removal.

However, that plan has not yet been set, and the flag remains stored at the museum.

The plan has gone through various phases since the Relic Room and Museum Commission were tasked with coming up with a plan to properly display the flag. One such proposal put to the General Assembly last year came with a $5 million price tag -- with most of the money going to museum renovation on top of building a display for the flag for $550,000.

However, the Commission lowered the cost for its proposal once again to $3.6 million. The General Assembly took no action on the plan last session.

Commissioners met once again Thursday to discuss last year's plan and also lower the cost for just displaying the flag to $200,000.

The Commission voted to "vigorously pursue" that proposal to lawmakers as they return to the State House for the new session.

"We need to go face our legislators face to face. They approved this mandate and they need to do it. That's what I'm saying is we, speaking for the Sons of Confederate Veterans our membership needs to go out into the community, contact our local legislators and hold their feet to the fire," Sons of Confederate Veterans member Leland Summers said.

Commission members say the museum lacks space to properly display the flag---along with many other military artifacts.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.